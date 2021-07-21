QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $139.55 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.51 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.93.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.30.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

