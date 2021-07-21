Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Short Interest Up 25.0% in June

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of QBAK opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Qualstar has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61.

Qualstar Company Profile

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power Solutions and Data Storage Systems. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages; or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices.

