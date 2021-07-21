Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Short Interest Up 25.0% in June

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of QBAK opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Qualstar has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61.
Qualstar Company Profile
Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for Qualstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.