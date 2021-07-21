Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:XM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.41. The company had a trading volume of 150,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,884. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion and a PE ratio of -59.84. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.28.

Several research firms have recently commented on XM. Barclays lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In other news, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $611,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $886,751.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

