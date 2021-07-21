Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.18. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.06.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 23,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $750,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $948,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $163,000. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

