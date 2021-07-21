Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.020-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.82 million.Qualtrics International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.030-$-0.010 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XM. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Shares of XM stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,884. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.06. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 23,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $750,005.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $208,799.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 515,436 shares in the company, valued at $18,287,669.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

