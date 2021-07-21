Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Stock Position Increased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 2,767.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 294.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NX stock opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

