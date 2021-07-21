Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 46.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,858 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 11.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $88.30 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.20 and a 52-week high of $101.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

