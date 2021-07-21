Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CRO David C. Duffy Sells 2,987 Shares

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CRO David C. Duffy sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $724,048.80.

David C. Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $103,537.37.

On Friday, May 28th, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $85,017.00.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $26.54 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.29.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,966,000 after acquiring an additional 817,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,928,000 after acquiring an additional 171,259 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,014,000 after acquiring an additional 952,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1,135.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after acquiring an additional 646,145 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,054,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

