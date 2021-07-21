Quantum Resistant Ledger Hits Market Cap of $11.94 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $11.94 million and approximately $35,492.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,533.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,901.36 or 0.06029607 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.60 or 0.01330629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.03 or 0.00361607 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00134597 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.33 or 0.00609931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.78 or 0.00379837 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.00291184 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,461,899 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

