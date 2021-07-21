QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a peer perform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.96. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.44.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 901,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,414,521.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $1,247,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,340,213 shares of company stock worth $34,356,840 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,925,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,554,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,895,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,690,000. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,655,000. 14.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

