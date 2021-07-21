QuarkChain Price Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $87.89 million and $5.14 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00047195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013511 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.64 or 0.00781113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

