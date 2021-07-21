Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the June 15th total of 56,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $123.55 million, a PE ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.68. Quest Resource has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $7.72.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.07 million. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 2.23%. Analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 32,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $143,978.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Quest Resource by 89.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Resource by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Quest Resource from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

