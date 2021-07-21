Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price target on Quest Resource from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

QRHC stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $123.55 million, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.41. Quest Resource has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.07 million. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 2.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 32,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $143,978.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

