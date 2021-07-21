Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,391,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,278 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Quotient worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QTNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quotient by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,653,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,805,000 after buying an additional 583,983 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the fourth quarter worth about $1,181,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Quotient by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 856,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 147,156 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the first quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quotient by 219.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 168,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 115,740 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QTNT opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.26. Quotient Limited has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $8.51.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Quotient had a negative net margin of 250.05% and a negative return on equity of 6,699.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quotient Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quotient in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

