Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,391,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,278 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Quotient worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Quotient by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Quotient by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 62,499 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Quotient by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Quotient by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Quotient by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quotient stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. Quotient Limited has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.93.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. Quotient had a negative return on equity of 6,699.81% and a negative net margin of 250.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Quotient Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quotient in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

