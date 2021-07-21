Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Short Interest Up 23.3% in June

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 579,100 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 469,700 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE:RFL opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. Rafael has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $66.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rafael during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Rafael during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Rafael by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rafael during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rafael by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

