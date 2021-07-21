Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Short Interest Up 23.3% in June

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 579,100 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 469,700 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.
Shares of NYSE:RFL opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. Rafael has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $66.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.98.
About Rafael
Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.
