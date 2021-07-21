Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rain Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Rain Therapeutics stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. Rain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.23). Equities research analysts forecast that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,350,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $827,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,738,816 shares of company stock valued at $61,260,224.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

