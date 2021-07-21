RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock Price Down 2.7%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.22 and last traded at $32.60. 1,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 337,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.52.

RAPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $48,167.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,210 shares of company stock worth $2,525,998. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

