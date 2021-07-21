Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WPM. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CSFB upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.81.

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$55.29 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$44.09 and a 1-year high of C$76.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$410.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$391.89 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

