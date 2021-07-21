Raymond James Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.25.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $60.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 755,958 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 50,154 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 588,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,722,000 after purchasing an additional 101,086 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 52,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.3% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

