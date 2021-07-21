Raymond James Increases Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target to $13.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.53.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Energy Transfer by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.