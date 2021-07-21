Raymond James Increases Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target to $13.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.06% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.
Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.53.
In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Energy Transfer by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
