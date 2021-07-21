Raymond James Increases Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $205.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

MAA stock opened at $186.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.47. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $108.63 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50, a P/E/G ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,003,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,886,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,570 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,386,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,760,000 after acquiring an additional 131,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after acquiring an additional 934,847 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,431,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

