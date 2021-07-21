Raymond James Weighs in on Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$140.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$139.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$144.15.

TSE CNR opened at C$129.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$149.44. The company has a market cap of C$91.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$131.72.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.27%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

