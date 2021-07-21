Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (XBC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE: XBC) in the last few weeks:

7/8/2021 – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$5.20 to C$5.50.

7/7/2021 – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.50.

6/15/2021 – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) was given a new C$5.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.74 and a 1 year high of C$10.47.

In other news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 984,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,932,345.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

