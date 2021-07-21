Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Trading Down 42.3%

Shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) fell 42.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $4.10. 15,322,088 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,016% from the average session volume of 1,373,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Red Cat in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05.

In related news, Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.26 per share, with a total value of $32,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 849,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,158.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,280.

Red Cat Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It also designs, develops, markets, and sells drones and related components through its e-commerce platform, www.rotorriot.com. In addition, the company develops software solutions to provide secure cloud-based analytics, storage, and services; and offers Dronebox, a block chain technology that records, stores, and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

