Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Trading Down 42.3%

Shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) fell 42.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $4.10. 15,322,088 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,016% from the average session volume of 1,373,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.
Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Red Cat in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05.
Red Cat Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It also designs, develops, markets, and sells drones and related components through its e-commerce platform, www.rotorriot.com. In addition, the company develops software solutions to provide secure cloud-based analytics, storage, and services; and offers Dronebox, a block chain technology that records, stores, and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.
