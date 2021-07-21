Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RDFN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Shares of RDFN opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.36. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,455.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,540,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at $84,191,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $938,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 139,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,363,755.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,683 shares of company stock worth $11,739,424 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth $341,621,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Redfin by 298.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,274,000 after buying an additional 1,814,066 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Redfin by 14.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,302,000 after buying an additional 1,284,440 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at $70,324,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Redfin by 874.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 687,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,805,000 after buying an additional 617,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

