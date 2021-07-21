RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Shares Sold by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN cut its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,828,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200,608 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in RedHill Biopharma were worth $13,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. 22.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDHL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, WBB Securities downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of RDHL stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,826. The company has a market cap of $327.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

RedHill Biopharma Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

