Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RWT. TheStreet upgraded Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $11.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $12,708,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,747,000 after buying an additional 1,113,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 787.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 535,045 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,890,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,950,000 after buying an additional 305,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

