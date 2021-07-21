Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.87 and last traded at $32.55. Approximately 439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 662,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RLAY shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.49.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,425,667.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,551.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,168. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.