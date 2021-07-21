Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives GBX 2,148.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Relx Plc (LON:REL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,161.18 ($28.24).

REL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) target price on Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays set a GBX 2,235 ($29.20) price target on Relx in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of Relx stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,033 ($26.56). 2,064,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,472. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,920.69. The stock has a market cap of £39.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,081.24 ($27.19).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

