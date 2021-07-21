Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 74,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Arconic as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,441,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth $141,796,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,176,000 after purchasing an additional 138,530 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth $31,937,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth $29,888,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.64.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

ARNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $186,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $229,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,756 shares of company stock valued at $788,073 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

