Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 373,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,702,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,256,000 after acquiring an additional 123,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 157,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NatWest Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,438,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in NatWest Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 324,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at $5,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NWG stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of -75.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.01.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.52.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

