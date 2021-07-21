Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 28,063 Shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,199 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,063 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CB Financial Services were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 6.7% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 36,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in CB Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 28.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

CBFV stock opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $123.30 million, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.90%.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

