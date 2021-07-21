Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Select Interior Concepts worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 1,070.5% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 420,700 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIC stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 2.52.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

