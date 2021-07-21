Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 3,702 Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 13.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of ESP opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $39.99 million, a PE ratio of -370.25 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

