Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $63.19

Shares of Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.19 and last traded at $63.84, with a volume of 840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNSHF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Renishaw from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get Renishaw alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.