Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives GBX 559.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 557 ($7.28).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 415 ($5.42) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Rentokil Initial stock traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 518.40 ($6.77). 2,417,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,431.31. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56). The company has a market capitalization of £9.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.50.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

