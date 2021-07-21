Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Shares Sold by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,485,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,126 shares during the quarter. Repro Med Systems comprises 1.3% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 12.33% of Repro Med Systems worth $19,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 176,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 92,839 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 46,652 shares during the period. Horton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,864,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,426,000 after buying an additional 32,285 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRMD stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.49. 209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,626. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.27 million, a PE ratio of 311.00 and a beta of 0.50. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRMD. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Repro Med Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Repro Med Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

In related news, Director James M. Beck sold 21,275 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $98,503.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

