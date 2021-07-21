Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.63.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$9.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.15. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 30.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$39.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.85 million.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total value of C$98,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,338.96. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$924,758.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 915,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,908,091.55.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

