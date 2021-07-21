Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Avangrid, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Avangrid in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.44.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

AGR opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.23. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $56.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 30.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 621.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 726.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 87.13%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

