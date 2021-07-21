Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NYSE:REXR opened at $60.23 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $60.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,117,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,115,000 after purchasing an additional 68,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,616,000 after purchasing an additional 284,272 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,494,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,720,000 after purchasing an additional 57,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,234,000 after purchasing an additional 63,575 shares in the last quarter.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

