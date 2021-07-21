Research Analysts Set Expectations for APA Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice raised APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.34.

APA stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. APA has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -292.62, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 4.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is -9.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter worth about $903,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of APA by 316.4% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of APA by 3.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of APA by 24.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 14,427 shares during the period. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 32.9% in the second quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

