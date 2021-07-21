Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $23.50 to $26.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Retail Value traded as high as $25.15 and last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 228151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

RVI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Retail Value by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,982,000 after purchasing an additional 602,196 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,421,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,130,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the 1st quarter worth about $22,074,000. Deer Park Road Corp bought a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the 1st quarter worth about $10,182,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the 1st quarter worth about $9,529,000. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $519.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 48.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Retail Value Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retail Value Company Profile (NYSE:RVI)

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

