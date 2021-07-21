Reviewing Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and WCF Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Community Bancorp $82.97 million 1.77 $12.73 million $1.11 12.14 WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 3.85 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Community Bancorp 19.00% 9.76% 0.93% WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.6% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Citizens Community Bancorp and WCF Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats WCF Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, agricultural operating, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit. In addition, the company provides a portfolio of investments, such as mortgage-backed, corporate asset-backed, U.S. Government sponsored agency, corporate debt, and trust preferred securities. It operates through a network of 25 branch locations in Wisconsin and Minnesota. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

