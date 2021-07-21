Reviewing United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) & Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT)

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT) and United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and United Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provectus Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A United Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

United Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $224.38, indicating a potential upside of 21.65%. Given United Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Therapeutics is more favorable than Provectus Biopharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and United Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provectus Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -573.94% United Therapeutics 26.92% 12.27% 9.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of United Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of United Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and United Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provectus Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$6.68 million N/A N/A United Therapeutics $1.48 billion 5.57 $514.80 million $11.54 15.98

United Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Provectus Biopharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Therapeutics has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Therapeutics beats Provectus Biopharmaceuticals on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of ethical pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drugs treats several life threatening cancers including metastatic melanoma, liver cancer, and breast cancer. The company was founded by Eric A. Wachter in 2002 and is headquartered in Knoxville, TN.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients. The company also engages in developing OreniPro, RemoPro, Tyvaso DPI, Trevyent, Ralinepag, and Aurora-GT to treat PAH; Unexisome to treat bronchopulmonary dysplasia; and the research and development of various organ transplantation-related technologies, including regenerative medicine, xenotransplantation, and ex-vivo lung perfusion, as well as the development of medicine for other diseases. It has licensing and collaboration agreements with Medtronic, Inc. to develop and commercialize the implantable system for Remodulin; Caremark, L.L.C. to provide refills of implanted pumps at its infusion centers; DEKA Research & Development Corp. to develop a semi-disposable system for the subcutaneous delivery of Remodulin; MannKind Corporation to develop and license treprostinil inhalation powder and Dreamboat devices; and Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop ralinepag for the treatment of PAH. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

