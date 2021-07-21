Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,252,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,387.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $10,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,612,085 shares of company stock valued at $91,473,503 over the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Revolve Group stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.50. The stock had a trading volume of 689,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,640. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.