Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

NYSE:RXN traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.79. 1,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,048. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $53.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RXN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other Rexnord news, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $804,706.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel purchased 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.65 per share, with a total value of $7,049,500.00. Insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

