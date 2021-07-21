Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.13.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $81.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $101.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.62. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,983 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,214 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,636,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 59,780 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 69,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

