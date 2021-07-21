Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.13.
Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $81.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $101.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.62. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
