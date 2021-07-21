Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Venus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VENAU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VENAU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,348,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Venus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $500,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,386,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $353,000.

OTCMKTS:VENAU opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. Venus Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $11.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

