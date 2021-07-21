Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.47 Million Investment in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 136,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 30.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 34.8% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 34,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 413,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the period.

BTT opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.98. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

